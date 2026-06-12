Giudici And Clapp Advance to November Runoff In District 5 Supervisor Race

Calaveras, CA– The race for the District 5 seat on the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors, the lone contested county race, will advance to a November runoff after no candidate received a majority of the vote.

According to updated election results released by the Calaveras County Elections Office, Bruce Giudici led the three-candidate field with 1,062 votes, or 36 percent, followed by Clyde Clapp with 1,023 votes, or 35 percent. Incumbent Supervisor Benjamin Stopper finished third with 792 votes or 27 percent and will not advance. Under California election rules, because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers, Giudici and Clapp, will face off in the November general election.

The Elections Office also reminded voters who received notices indicating their ballot signature was missing or did not match the signature on file that they may submit a Signature Verification Statement through June 24 to ensure their ballot is counted. County officials said counting every eligible ballot remains the office’s highest priority. Elections staff are currently conducting the required post-election manual hand tally to verify the accuracy of the county’s voting system. Tuolumne County posted final results for its primary; an article breaking down the numbers can be found here. A link to the Mymotherlode election page can be found here.

The official canvass process will continue in the coming weeks and must be completed no later than July 2, as required by California law.