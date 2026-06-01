Trump: Today Is Global Coptic Day

President Donald Trump delivered a message recognizing June 1st as Global Coptic Day.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Today, I join the Coptic Orthodox Christian community in observing Global Coptic Day—a celebration of the ancient heritage, rich culture, and reverent worship of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

Tracing its roots to Saint Mark, the apostle of Jesus Christ and Evangelist who brought the Christian faith to Egypt in the first century, the Coptic Church has been a beacon of Christendom in Africa for nearly 2,000 years. The Coptic community has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions of Christians—most evidently seen in their timeless contributions to Christian theology and culture.

This Global Coptic Day, we also pause to reflect upon the vicious and ongoing persecution of Coptic Orthodox Christians in Africa and across the Middle East. In 2015, 21 Coptic construction workers were brutally executed by ISIS terrorists in Libya. Like persecuted Christians all around the world, these heroic martyrs refused to renounce their faith—They exemplified their sacrificial love and steadfast devotion to God, even in the face of certain death. The Copts’ persistence amid relentless persecution is a living testament to their unbreakable resolve and fearless dedication to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

As we remember the extraordinary contributions and tragic martyrdoms of Coptic Orthodox Christians, my Administration renews its commitment to vigorously defending the right to religious liberty, a bedrock of the American way of life. I was honored to recently establish the Religious Liberty Commission, a team of religious leaders tasked with ensuring that Americans can freely practice their faith without government interference. I also signed an Executive Order to eradicate the pervasive anti-Christian bias sweeping across our Nation—correcting the unjust abuses, investigations, and persecutions of faithful Christians that occurred under the previous administration.

As our Nation celebrates Global Coptic Day, we pray for an increased love of God and a rebirth of religious faith both in the United States and around the world. Today and every day, may the treasured traditions of the Coptic Orthodox Christian community serve as a light for all Americans—and may their unwavering devotion to Christ inspire our Nation to renew our love, faith, and trust in Almighty God.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.