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Update: Fire In Cold Springs

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By Tracey Petersen
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CAL Fire-Tuolumne County Fire Department logo

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Update at 5:48 p.m.: Air and ground resources have contained a vegetation fire dubbed the Yuba Fire that ignited along Modoc Drive south of Highway 108. Crews will remain on scene mopping up for several hours. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 5:18 p.m.: Cold Springs, CA — Air and ground resources are working a vegetation fire south of Highway 108 in the Cold Springs area of Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out in brush along Modoc Drive off Lassen Drive and are moving at a slow rate of spread, with no structures threatened at this time.

Tuolumne County Sheriff deputies are also on the scene, reporting, “There are no evacuations ordered or warnings at this time, but if you do not feel safe, do not wait to evacuate.”

Fire and sheriff’s officials ask the public to avoid the area as emergency responders are working; there is heavy equipment and plenty of activity.

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