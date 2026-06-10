Sidewalk Work Underway In Murphys Delaying Traffic

Murphys, CA—Sidewalk improvement work began today on a busy Murphys roadway and will last more than a month, causing motorists delays.

Calaveras County Public Works officials have hired R. Sutton Enterprises, LLC, out of Vallecito, to complete the Pennsylvania Gulch Road Sidewalk Project. The work on Pennsylvania Gulch Road off Highway 4 began this morning (Wednesday, June 10, 2026) and will run through late July. Crews will be active from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays of five minutes or more. Public works officials urge drivers and pedestrians to “use caution in the area, as traffic lanes will be impacted by traffic control and construction crews along the roadway. Your cooperation is appreciated, and we will do everything we can to complete the project on schedule.”

Questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to Public Works at (209) 754-6401.