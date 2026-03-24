Oakhurst Man Arrested Following Sexual Material Seizure; Guests of Short-Term Rental Targeted

OAKHURST, CA – A man is behind bars following a disturbing investigation that uncovered thousands of illicit files and a hidden camera scheme targeting unsuspecting vacationers.

On March 19, 2026, Madera County Sheriff’s detectives, in coordination with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, executed a search warrant at a residence located at 50730 Granite Butte Way.

The operation was triggered by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) originating from the area.

During the search, investigators seized all electronic devices on the premises. A preliminary forensic examination revealed more than 4,000 digital files containing CSAM.

There was also evidence suggesting the suspect was recording guests in private moments without their consent.

Detectives identified the homeowner, 44-year-old Christian Parmalee Edwards, as the primary suspect. Authorities allege that Edwards utilized his Oakhurst home as a short-term vacation rental, using the platform to surreptitiously film his guests.

Edwards was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail. He currently faces multiple felony charges related to the possession and distribution of CSAM. Additional charges, including invasion of privacy, are pending as detectives continue to comb through the seized electronic data.

“The investigation is ongoing as we work to identify every victim impacted by these invasive and illegal actions,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Potential victims are urged to come forward.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of the property to alert anyone who may have rented the home recently. If you stayed at the residence on Granite Butte Way and believe you may have been a victim, or if you have information regarding the case, contact authorities:

Detective Eder Andrade: (559) 517-7997

Madera County Sheriff’s Office: (559) 675-7770