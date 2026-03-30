Local Candidate Forums Planned Ahead Of Upcoming Elections

Sonora, CA — Central Sierra Broadcasting will host several candidate forums ahead of both the June Primary and November General elections.

They will air on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and be archived for playback anytime on myMotherLode.com.

It is a chance to learn about where the candidates stand on important issues facing the community.

The first round of planned forums will air during the evening hours (April 7-9) and be moderated by News Director B.J. Hansen.

The forums will be recorded in advance in the KVML studio and will air in their entirety, unedited, on the upcoming dates.

On Tuesday, April 7, at 6 pm, there will be a chance to hear from the two candidates running for the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools position. They include incumbent Zack Abernathy and challenger Gabe Wingo. Both have confirmed they will take part.

Wednesday, April 8, at 6 pm, will feature the District Three Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors race, featuring only the incumbent, Anaiah Kirk. The challenger in the race, Tim McCaffery, was invited, but declined the invitation, noting that he is currently too busy with other commitments.

Thursday, April 9, at 6 pm will feature the six candidates running for the District Two Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors position. Everyone has confirmed that they will take part, including incumbent Ryan Campbell, and challengers Mark Brooks, Steve Green, Juli Healy, Diego Martinez, and Rayanne Tamayo.

The candidates will be allowed time for opening and closing statements and will all answer a series of questions that will not be provided ahead of time.

If anyone in the community would like to submit a question for consideration to be read during one of the upcoming forums, it should be sent to news@clarkebroadcasting.com by this Thursday, April 2, at 8 am. The questions must be specific to one of the races and something that all of those running can answer, and not aimed at a specific candidate. The submissions should also include your first name.

On a related note, myMotherLode.com ran several stories ahead of the filing deadline when incumbents and challengers announced plans to run in the three races. We invited the other candidates who were not included in the earlier stories to submit information about their campaigns, and we will be running stories throughout this week about them, with links included to the earlier stories about the other candidates highlighted.