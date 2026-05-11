Adventist Health Sonora Volunteers Donate $30,000 For Projects

Sonora, CA — Volunteers play an important role in helping patients who receive local medical care.
A recent luncheon was held to recognize the local volunteers at Adventist Health Sonora. The volunteers also recently raised money for a range of projects, including the purchase of a new courtesy shuttle and supporting the new Digestive Health Center.
At the luncheon, Adventist Health Sonora Volunteer representatives Teresa Nelson, President, and Cindy Rodriguez, Treasurer, presented a check for $30,000 to leaders at Adventist Health Sonora.
In addition, over 30 volunteers were celebrated at the luncheon and honored for reaching impressive milestones during their years of service:
36,000 hours: Martha Cover
12,000 hours: Vonnie Hobbs
10,000 hours: Linda Monroe
6,000 hours: Diana Asher
5,000 hours: Claudia Gwinn
4,000 hours: Terry Hilliard
3,000 hours: Teresa Nelson
2,000 hours: Gary Asher, Bonnie Horne
1,000 hours: Evelyn Nau, Cindy Rodriguez, Cheryl Scesa, Sandy Taylor
500 hours: Paula diFalco, Doris Lantz, Walt Moneski, Rosann Podesta
100 hours: Robin Brown, Siobhan Brown, Ruth Enos, Wendy Kirkland, Cathy Moody, Abe Sanchez, Lori Venegas
40 years: Susan Wallace
25 years: Helen Buffalo
10 years: Gary Asher, Luz Gonzales-Magni, Terry Hilliard, David Hobbs, Jan Moberg, Larry Moberg, Jill Schwab