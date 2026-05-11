Adventist Health Sonora Volunteers Donate $30,000 For Projects

Sonora, CA — Volunteers play an important role in helping patients who receive local medical care.

A recent luncheon was held to recognize the local volunteers at Adventist Health Sonora. The volunteers also recently raised money for a range of projects, including the purchase of a new courtesy shuttle and supporting the new Digestive Health Center.

At the luncheon, Adventist Health Sonora Volunteer representatives Teresa Nelson, President, and Cindy Rodriguez, Treasurer, presented a check for $30,000 to leaders at Adventist Health Sonora.

In addition, over 30 volunteers were celebrated at the luncheon and honored for reaching impressive milestones during their years of service:

36,000 hours: Martha Cover

12,000 hours: Vonnie Hobbs

10,000 hours: Linda Monroe

6,000 hours: Diana Asher

5,000 hours: Claudia Gwinn

4,000 hours: Terry Hilliard

3,000 hours: Teresa Nelson

2,000 hours: Gary Asher, Bonnie Horne

1,000 hours: Evelyn Nau, Cindy Rodriguez, Cheryl Scesa, Sandy Taylor

500 hours: Paula diFalco, Doris Lantz, Walt Moneski, Rosann Podesta

100 hours: Robin Brown, Siobhan Brown, Ruth Enos, Wendy Kirkland, Cathy Moody, Abe Sanchez, Lori Venegas

40 years: Susan Wallace

25 years: Helen Buffalo

10 years: Gary Asher, Luz Gonzales-Magni, Terry Hilliard, David Hobbs, Jan Moberg, Larry Moberg, Jill Schwab