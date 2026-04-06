TC Supervisors To Hear About Woman of the Year, Discuss Ambulance Ordinance Changes

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hear a presentation from a representative of Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil’s Office about a local Woman of the Year award.

No additional specifics have been given ahead of time, but it is scheduled to occur at 10 am during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Immediately after, there will be a review and vote on the first reading of changes proposed for the Tuolumne County Ordinance Code related to ambulance provider agreements and permitting. The changes come as a transition is planned in ambulance services, as Manteca Ambulance chose not to extend the current agreement in place.

There is also a 1:30 pm closed session to discuss a legal matter, the People vs. Sonora Mining Corporation. No other details were provided.

The meeting opens at 9 am with public comments and then board and staff reports.