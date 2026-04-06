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Love Tuolumne County To Host Countywide Volunteer Weekend April 25-26

By Nic Peterson
Love Tuolumne County To Host Countywide Volunteer Weekend April 25-26

Love Tuolumne County To Host Countywide Volunteer Weekend April 25-26

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Sonora, CA —Love Tuolumne County is calling on residents to take part in its sixth annual countywide volunteer weekend, set for April 25 and 26.

Organizers say volunteers are needed for a range of service projects throughout Tuolumne County, including repairing fencing and benches at Standard Park, decorating for Columbia’s Cinco de Mayo celebration, and preparing Interfaith’s garden. About 200 volunteers are currently needed for roughly a dozen projects, with additional opportunities expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Community members interested in participating can learn more at two upcoming events: Second Saturday at Revive Coffee in downtown Sonora on April 11 from 5 to 8 p.m., and the Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on April 23 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Project information and registration are also available online here

Since its launch in 2020, Love Tuolumne County has mobilized more than 1,500 volunteers to complete over 125 projects and has raised more than $138,000 in sponsorships to help cover supply costs.

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