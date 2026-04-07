Hear From The Candidates For Tuolumne County Superintendent Of Schools

Sonora, CA — Tonight is a chance to learn more about the two candidates running for Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools.

Incumbent Zack Abernathy and challenger Gabe Wingo recorded a candidate forum together that will air in its entirety at 6 pm this evening on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. It will also be archived on myMotherLdoe.com for playback anytime

It is a chance to learn where they stand on issues facing local education ahead of the June 2 Primary Election.

They will highlight their goals and priorities and answer a series of questions.

Abernathy was first elected to the position four years ago, and Wingo is the current Superintendent of the Twain Harte School District.

It is the first of three forums airing this week on KVML.

Wednesday will be a District Three Supervisor forum at 6 pm featuring only the incumbent, Anaiah Kirk. The challenger, Tim McCaffrey, was invited to take part but noted he is unavailable until after April 20. The invitations were sent on March 17 with the airing dates in early April. McCaffrey cited his father’s recent passing, campaign commitments, and running his private business. He did offer to come in solo to record, but not together. However, the format had already been laid out with the specifics sent to both candidates.

Thursday will be a District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor Forum at 6 pm featuring all six candidates running for the position. They include the incumbent Ryan Campbell and the challengers Mark Brooks, Steve Green, Juli Healy, Diego Martinez, and Rayanne Tamayo.