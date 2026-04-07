Marijuana Products Sold At Sutter Creek Store Put Owner In Handcuffs

Amador County, CA – A Sutter Creek store owner was arrested after public complaints sparked an investigation into the selling of marijuana and other THC products, possibly to minors.

Currently, the sale of THC-containing marijuana products is not permitted in Amador County. Sheriff’s officials did not identify the store or name the owner. The Amador County Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team (ACCNET) launched an investigation in collaboration with the Sutter Creek Police Department (SCPD), which had also received a comparable complaint about the suspected sale of THC products to minors.

A search carried out at the Sutter Creek business turned up a significant amount of marijuana/THC products and other controlled substances for sale. Subsequently, the unidentified owner was arrested on multiple drug-related charges.

While thanking partner agencies, including the Sutter Creek Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Amador County District Attorney’s Office, as well as the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, the California Department of Public Health, and the Department of Cannabis Control, sheriff’s officials added, “We thank our community members for their continued support and for reporting suspicious activity.”