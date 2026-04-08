Update: Crews Gain Full Containment Overnight On Swiss Fire

Update at 7:45 am: CAL Fire reports this morning that 100-percent containment has now been gained on the Swiss Fire.

Original story posted at 7:13 am: Mountain Ranch, CA — While the forward progress was stopped Tuesday evening, crews have remained committed to the Swiss Fire in Calaveras County.

It ignited around the five o’clock hour yesterday evening in the 6900 block of Swiss Ranch Road in Mountain Ranch. The updated size estimate is 28 acres. No structures were damaged, and the cause is under investigation. Crews were on scene overnight working to fully extinguish the blaze.