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Jamestown Man Tased For Resisting Arrest

By Tracey Petersen
Officers chase suspect on West Stockton Street in Sonora—SPD photo

Officers chase suspect on West Stockton Street in Sonora—SPD photo

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Sonora, CA – The Sonora Police Department (SPD) reports that an officer used a taser on a Jamestown man, who tried to resist arrest twice.

The incident occurred last Friday, April 3, 2026, shortly before 4 a.m., when officers stopped a Pontiac Grand Prix sedan on West Stockton Street for an equipment violation. During questioning of the occupants, officers recognized a passenger, 40-year-old Jacob Bennett, from previous interactions. A records check indicated that he was wanted on two Tuolumne County felony warrants, one a probation violation for having a hidden dirk or dagger.

The SPD says that Bennett told officers he had a knife concealed in his pockets, and as they attempted to confiscate it, he took off on foot towards the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Officers followed and found him hiding behind a shed on the property. Sonora Police disclosed, “He [Bennett] then attempted to flee a second time, at which point a Sonora PD officer deployed a Taser that struck Bennett, allowing officers to take him into custody.”

Bennett was handcuffed for felony resisting an officer, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, and a probation violation, along with his two outstanding felony warrants.

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