Meeting About Proposed Groveland Fire Assessment Revenue Measure

Groveland, CA — A proposed ballot measure to raise money for fire services in Groveland is the focus of a community meeting next week.

In January, the Groveland Community Services District hired SCI Consulting to develop a proposal for a fire service funding ballot measure to meet funding needs. The consultants returned and provided an overview at this week’s GCSD board of directors’ meeting.

The cost of the property assessment could vary from year to year.

The report developed by SCI, states, “The proposed assessment would generate $1,586,393 to cover the equipment and apparatus maintenance and replacement, a reserve for the 3/0 staffing transition, including a County collection allowance of $15,600 ($3.75 per parcel) if the assessment is approved. Assessment rates are based on property type, fire hazard zone designation, and response travel time, with a base rate of $475.64 per single-family equivalent.”

It goes on to read, “The maximum rate may increase each year by no more than 5%; however, no automatic annual increase is guaranteed or required. The actual assessment rate levied in any given year will be determined by the Board of Directors based on the District’s financial needs and the updated Engineer’s Report, and may be less than the maximum authorized rate.”

Ballots and notices would be mailed to all property owners in the Assessment District, with a minimum 45-day return period. A public hearing is currently scheduled for July 8, 2026, for ballots to be tabulated. If the ballots in favor exceed those in opposition, the Board may confirm the assessment for collection on the FY 2026-27 property tax roll.

A meeting where Groveland Community members can learn more about what is proposed and how the money would be used is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, from 5:30 – 7:30 at the Groveland Community Resilience Center on Ferretti Road.

There is also a Zoom option to attend virtually (though you cannot ask questions that way):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7688070165#success

Public meetings are also planned at the same location at 5:30 pm on May 14 and June 18.

Click here to find a detailed report.