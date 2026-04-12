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Road Work Planned For Mid-April

By Sabrina Biehl
State Route 4 Wagon Trail Project Phase 1 Complete—Caltrans Dist. 10 photo

State Route 4 Wagon Trail Project Phase 1 Complete—Caltrans Dist. 10 photo

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Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week, from April 12th to the 18th.

Highway 4 one-way traffic control will take place from Lower Moran Road to Horseshoe Drive for survey work Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and on Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Jesus Maria Road for tree work will be on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Highway 49 one-way traffic control is planned from North Fork Calaveras River to Gold Strike Road for utility work on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Highway 49 one-way traffic control is also planned from Lombardi Drive to George Reed Company Entrance for utility work on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Green Street to Washington Street is planned for drainage work on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road for drainage work is planned to begin Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Crabtree Road to Camp Blue Road for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Leland Meadow Road to West Cow Creek Road will allow for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Perricone Road to Chinese Creek will allow for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Catholic Cemetery Street to Merrell Road will allow for utility work beginning Monday through Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5–10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. Updating Highway closure information is here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.

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