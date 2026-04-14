Calaveras Supervisors To Recognize Students, Hear Update From Public Works

San Andreas, CA — Local students will be recognized for their academic achievements at Tuesday’s Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The board will vote on special proclamations recognizing the Bret Harte High School 2026 Valedictorian, Brayden Bowersox and the Salutatorian, Jayden Stone Freking.

Immediately after, there will be recognition of the Calaveras High School 2026 Valedictorians. In order of class rank, they are Skye Ripley (4.240), Angelina-Maria Kiriakopoulos (4.213), Rhea Threet (4.167), Zachary Adams (4.125), Averi Adams (4.104), Declan Huff (4.100), Jessica Buecher (4.099), Kiera Powell (4.091), Marion James (4.041), Tristan Costello (4.039), Haley Lowry (4.022), and Ana Schell (4.000).

In addition, there will be a proclamation recognizing the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

The board is also scheduled to hear a presentation from the Calaveras Public Works Department about the proposed Five-Year Capital Improvement Program.

The regular session portion of the meeting starts at 9 am on Tuesday at the government center in San Andreas.