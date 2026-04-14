Multi-Agency Raid Dismantles Narcotics Operation in Knights Ferry

Knights Ferry, CA — A coordinated multi-jurisdiction operation has successfully shuttered a suspected drug house on the border of Tuolumne and Stanislaus Counties.

The investigation, which relied heavily on intercepted audio from the Tuolumne County jail phone system, culminated in a high-stakes raid on April 8.

The Tuolumne County Narcotics Team (TNT), supported by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 18000 block of Kennedy Road.

Upon entering the property, detectives uncovered a sophisticated distribution hub. Seized evidence included 70 grams of fentanyl and 20 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, there were digital scales, various packaging materials, $2,900 in cash, and three stolen vehicles (identified and recovered by the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force).

The investigation targeted five primary suspects believed to be responsible for the flow of fentanyl into Tuolumne County. In total, eight individuals were taken into custody.

TNT Detectives identified the following suspects responsible for distributing and selling fentanyl in Tuolumne County: Shon Randall Cormack (41), Paige Alysse Stump (35), Casey James Worley (43), Ashlee Olivia Okelsrud (32), and homeowner Garrett Robert Hunter (36).

Amanda Christine St. Clair (36) and Lonni Renee Deschler (56) were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and visiting a drug house. William James O’Connell (57) was arrested for visiting a drug house, conspiracy, and additional charges related to the stolen vehicles recovered on the property.

Due to the significant volume of fentanyl seized, four of the primary suspects—Cormack, Stump, Worley, and Okelsrud—are facing a three-year sentencing enhancement under California Proposition 36. This provision allows for increased prison time based on the total weight of the narcotics intended for sale.

“The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for our partnership with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and StanCATT,” the department states.

The successful operation makes a notable dent in local narcotics trafficking, removing some synthetic opioids and recovering stolen property.