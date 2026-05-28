Carjacking And Kidnapping In Sonora

Sonora, CA—A Sonora man is accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and battery with a bail of $100,000 stemming from an incident that began at a downtown parking lot.

A “Be On The Lookout” was issued on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 4:16 p.m. for a possible carjacking of a silver Toyota Tacoma with a flat tire from the Mehun parking lot between Stewart and Shepherd streets. The Sonora Police reported the female victim knew the male suspect, identified as 38-year-old Clinton Lawrence. Police detailed that Lawrence had forcibly taken her truck keys even though she told him he could not take the vehicle. She then sat in the passenger seat while he drove away.

“Lawrence refused to let the victim go and forcefully held the victim’s head down on the center console, causing injury,” relayed police, adding, “Fortunately, the victim was able to get out of the vehicle. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office later located the victim on Lime Kiln Road, just south of South Washington Street.”

Lawrence and the truck were located a short time later, but exactly where was not disclosed, and he was taken into custody without incident for felony carjacking, kidnapping, and battery.