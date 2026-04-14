Hwy 140 In Mariposa County To Reopen This Afternoon After Rockslide

Mariposa, CA—Caltrans reports that crews will reopen a section of Highway 140 at 3 p.m. today (4/14/26) after it was forced to close after a rockslide this weekend.

As we reported here on Monday, April 13, 2026, the highway was closed between Bear Creek Bridge and Cedar Lodge, blocking access to Yosemite National Park, following multiple rockslides on Sunday (4/12/26) caused by a storm system passing through. No estimate of when the roadway might be reopened was given by Caltrans, which updated, “Caltrans will have 24/7 one-way reverse traffic control in place with rock spotters from Savage Trading Post (Briceburg) to Yosemite Cedar Lodge (Incline) in Mariposa County.”

Caltrans advised that one-way traffic will cause 10-to-15-minute delays for travelers, who are asked to exercise patience. They noted that Yosemite can also still be accessed via Highway 120 and Highway 41.