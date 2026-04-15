Safeway Involved in National Opioid Settlement Of Over $773 Million

Sonora, CA — Albertsons, which operates in California through a number of subsidiaries, including Safeway and Vons, has reached an agreement in principle with terms that would pay up to $773,787,782.93 to address its role in the opioid epidemic. Multistate negotiations on the total potential monetary payment that Albertsons would make to eligible state and local governments included California Attorney General Rob Bonta as well as the State Attorney Generals in Colorado, Illinois, and Oregon. While the parties have reached an agreement, important negotiations including injunctive relief terms, remain.

“This agreement is part of our ongoing fight to bring help and healing to communities harmed by the opioid crisis,” stated Attorney General Bonta in a press release. “The California Department of Justice has worked closely with our coalition partners to hold corporate actors accountable for fueling this public health crisis. We will continue to address the epidemic from all angles and support individuals and families affected by it.” Grants and other

Albertsons states in its press release, “This settlement framework marks a significant step toward resolving opioid-related litigation, and Albertsons Cos. believes the settlement framework is in the best interest of all parties. This settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing or liability.” The press release further details the $774 million settlement framework is to “resolve substantially all of the opioid-related claims brought against the Company by state, local and tribal government entities nationally, if all conditions are satisfied.” The 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results recently released notes that payments toward this “Opioid Settlement Framework” are expected to be made over a period of nine years.

Albertsons notes it has invested in strong pharmacy practices for years that are designed to promote the safe and appropriate use of prescription medications. The Company states it is proud of its pharmacists who “work directly with patients every day to provide guidance, education, and care focused on safe and appropriate medication use.” The Company states it is continuing its ongoing commitment to patient safety, responsible pharmacy operations, robust training and tools for pharmacy teams, and being a constructive partner in addressing the opioid crisis.