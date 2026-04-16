Visit Tuolumne County Launches Local Love Card Program

Sonora, CA– Visit Tuolumne County has launched a new Local Love Card program designed to encourage residents to shop locally and support area businesses through a digital gift card system.

The initiative invites both residents and visitors to purchase, use, and gift the card, while also encouraging local businesses to sign up as participating locations. Officials say the program is intended to strengthen community engagement and keep more consumer spending within Tuolumne County. The program is powered through Yiftee, a digital platform that allows users to buy and redeem gift cards at participating local businesses. Visit Tuolumne County says the system provides added visibility for merchants and connects them with a broader customer base.

“Many locals will remember the popular RAD Card that helped businesses following the pandemic,” said Lisa Mayo, president and CEO of Visit Tuolumne County. “This is similar in that the card can only be spent at participating local businesses. This card doesn’t provide matching funds like the RAD Card did, but the bottom line is supporting and buying local.”

Mayo said occasional promotions may be offered through the program, including limited deals such as buy-one-get-one offers. More information about the program and participating businesses can be found here