Mariposa County Appoints Development Services Director

Mariposa, CA— The Mariposa County Board of Supervisors has appointed Greg Thompson as the county’s new development services director.

Thompson will oversee all functions of the department, including the consolidation of the county’s planning and building divisions into a single unified department. The reorganization was recommended in a 2025 organizational study conducted by Guidehouse and is aimed at improving coordination and efficiency. He will also lead efforts to update the county’s General Plan, a long-term policy document guiding growth, infrastructure, and land use. The update is expected to begin this year and will include community input.

Thompson brings more than 37 years of experience in land use, planning, and municipal administration. He most recently worked for the City of Atwater, where he held several leadership roles, including community development director, public works director, deputy city manager, and interim city manager.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to help shape the future of Development Services in Mariposa County,” said Thompson. “I look forward to working with staff, community members, and partners to build a more coordinated, efficient, and responsive department that supports responsible growth and meets the needs of the community.”

Following a recruitment process that lasted more than a year, county officials said they expect Thompson’s leadership to help streamline services and support future development aligned with community priorities.