Fields Fire Up To 1,100, Some Containment Gained

Snelling, CA — CAL Fire has updated the size and containment of the Fields Fire that is burning in the Snelling area in Merced County.

It is 1,100 acres with 40% containment. A steady stream of air and ground resources responded to and from Columbia Air Attack base yesterday afternoon. The earlier evacuation warnings have now been lifted, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Snelling Road remains closed from La Grange Road to Hornitos Road. Crews will work today to gain more containment. The cause of the fire is under investigation.