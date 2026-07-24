Sonora Man Arrested On Animal Cruelty Charges

Sonora, CA — A dog located deceased in a dumpster on Pesce Way in Sonora spurred an investigation that led to felony animal cruelty charges.

The dog, which had signs of physical trauma, was located on Monday at around 6:52 pm. Investigators learned that the animal had been left in the care of 33-year-old Lukas William Clark, who was residing at the owner’s home while the owner was away for extended medical care.

The PD reports, “Evidence and statements obtained during the investigation indicated that the animal was allegedly killed sometime during the early morning hours of July 19, 2026, and its body was subsequently discarded in the dumpster at approximately 3:00 a.m. that same morning.”

On Thursday, a Sonora PD officer located Clark in the 300 block of West Jackson Street. He was questioned and taken into custody without incident. Clark was transported and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of felony cruelty to an animal causing death.

The PD states that it is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141.