Planned Burning Underway At Dragoon Gulch Trail

Sonora, CA — There is some smoke in the area of Dragoon Gulch Trail in Sonora, and city officials say not to be concerned because it is due to the burning of brush piles.

The City of Sonora reports that it is part of a CAL Fire-funded fuels reduction grant project. The brush being burned today, in the midst of the rainfall, is in the vicinity of some homes in the area of Alpine Lane, Arbona North, Arbona South, and some smaller streets off Springhill. Some smoke has been noticeable in the surrounding area. There is also some burning off of Racetrack Road.

The burning is being closely monitored. The city reports that similar burning may also take place on Wednesday.