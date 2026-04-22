Volunteering To Support The Community

Sonora, CA – Tomorrow is a chance for community members to discover what agencies are helping others in Tuolumne County and how to volunteer.

Many people express a desire to aid causes they are passionate about, but they are unsure where to begin or what groups exist in the county.

“The Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair brings people and volunteer organizations together so we can make our community a better place for all,” shared fair organizers.

Attendees can visit 75 local NGOs and volunteer groups making a difference in Tuolumne County and learn how to assist. The fair will feature groups dedicated to the elderly, animals, our natural resources, emergency services, health, and history, among others. The event is Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 4:30-6 p.m., at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds off Stockton Road/Highway 49 in Sonora.

“Volunteers and nonprofits need your help year-round! Help support these organizations with your time and attendance at their events,” encouraged fair organizers.

It is free to attend. For more details, click here or go to the mymotherlode.com events calendar to find happenings around the county.