Graduates of Tuolumne County’s Teacher Residency Program Recognized

Sonora, CA — An initiative was launched in response to local demands stemming from a statewide teacher shortage.

The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office recently took time to recognize the first graduating class of the “Teacher Residency Tuolumne” program. The goal is to train and retain teachers in Tuolumne County and support local schools in their efforts to fill vacancies.

According to the superintendent of schools office, through a partnership with Teachers College of San Joaquin and local districts, each resident spent a full academic year working with a mentor teacher, combining hands-on classroom experience with credentialed coursework.

County Superintendent, Zack Abernathy, says, “I am proud of this program and the collaboration with the local school districts to support Tuolumne County students. I am excited to see these graduates begin their careers in our community, and commend them for their commitment and passion for education. I would also like to thank the mentor teachers for their ongoing support of these new teachers.”

The first graduating class of Teacher Residency Tuolumne included Gracie Smith, Karina Herrera, Angelica Lunsford, and Michael Rouse. They finished the program in either June or December of last year.

TCSOS has provided a statement from Shawn Posey, Curtis Creek Elementary Superintendent, who states, “Beyond the excellent instructional preparation, this program fully prepares teachers to know our students and understand the needs of our student body. I am excited to continue having our graduate work on our campus as a full-time special education teacher, and I am confident she will be an amazing addition to our team.”

The program is supported by grant funding from the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, which provides $40,000 to each resident student to offset tuition and living expenses during the residency year. Each graduate will leave the program with their preliminary credential, fully prepared for the reality of teaching in either general education or special education classrooms. 11 additional teachers are taking part in year two of the residency program.