San Andreas Man Arrested Posing As Police Officer In Bay Area

Cupertino, CA — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 32-year-old man who lives in Calaveras County was caught robbing a spa in the City of Cupertino.

Brandon Kroning of San Andreas allegedly went into the Sunny Spa on South De Anza Boulevard on April 15 at 5:30 pm wearing a vest, duty belt, and what appeared to be a handgun. He reportedly told employees he was a police officer who was there for an inspection. Officials say Kroning then unplugged the security cameras and asked them to open the cash register. He took a “large amount of cash” and ran out of the building. No one was injured.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and searched the shopping center, but they could not locate the suspect.

During an ongoing investigation, officials identified Kroning. He was located a week later, on April 22, in a San Jose parking garage. He is charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of false imprisonment, and one count of impersonating a police officer.

With assistance from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, detectives also served a search warrant at his San Andreas home. Detectives in the Bay Area are now looking to identify any additional victims who may have experienced similar incidents involving Kroning or someone impersonating a police officer.

Victims can contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services Division at 408-808-4500. Anonymous tips can be left at 408-808-4431.