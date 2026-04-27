Trump: April Is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

President Donald Trump issued a Statement recognizing the month of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“During National Child Abuse Prevention Month, we renew our resolve that, in order to be a great Nation, we must raise our children with boundless love, care, and unfailing protection—and we vow to end the horrors of child abuse in every form.

Strong American families are the foundation of our strength and stability. A safe and nurturing home is the most effective protection against neglect and abuse, giving every child the opportunity to grow, succeed, and achieve their own unique American Dream. For this reason, I will continue to advance policies that support parents, strengthen families, and protect children from harm.

Under the previous administration, hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied children who entered our country were lost, with many being placed in the hands of smugglers and traffickers. But under my leadership, we are once again protecting our Nation’s children and bringing the evildoers who endanger them to justice like never before. As of January, just one year after I returned to office as the 47th President of the United States, my Administration has located more than 60,000 migrant children, most of whom were lost on Joe Biden’s watch, to ensure their safety. We will continue working tirelessly to locate these missing children and end the scourge of human trafficking once and for all.

Tragically, child abuse has also become rampant online. For this reason, last year, I proudly signed the TAKE IT DOWN Act—key legislation championed by First Lady Melania Trump—to shield children from harmful and abusive online content and criminalize the publication of non-consensual intimate images. We are also further promoting the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) through the Presidential AI Challenge to advance innovation while protecting our children.

This National Child Abuse Prevention Month, we send our heartfelt prayers and support to every child who has been a victim of abuse. We will never waver in our duty to protect the most innocent among us by restoring law and order, removing violent criminals from our streets, and dismantling human trafficking routes. We will ensure that those who seek to harm our children will be met with swift consequences under the full force of American justice. Above all, we pledge to fight for a greater future where every child is cherished as a divine blessing bestowed by God.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.