Nighttime CAL Fire Training Planned

San Andreas, CA — There will be firefighter activity between San Andreas and Mountain Ranch later this week.

CAL Fire reports that students will be training with its Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Academy this Tuesday through Thursday. Much of the work will be taking place overnight in an area off West Murray Road.

Dozer operators working at night must demonstrate a high level of skill, focus, and professionalism under challenging conditions. It is part of the training to prepare for the upcoming summer peak fire season.