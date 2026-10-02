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Tuolumne County Leaders To Detail New $356-Million Operating Budget

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By B.J. Hansen
Roger Root and Sean Cole

Roger Root and Sean Cole

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Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County CAO Roger Root and the county’s budget coordinator Sean Cole.

The Tuolumne County Supervisors recently approved a new Fiscal Year $356-million operating budget and a $71-million General Fund Budget (discretionary spending).

They will explain how the new spending plan was developed and its impacts on county services. They will also discuss newly funded projects, a change this year related to road funding, TOT allocations, current staffing levels, ongoing labor negotiations, efforts to pay down unfunded liabilities, and initiatives to move some services from rented space to county-owned facilities.

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