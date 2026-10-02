Family-Friendly Community Events Planned Saturday In Tuolumne

Tuolumne, CA — Both the debut of a new bike park and the first annual MA’U:SH Safety Fair will take place Saturday in Tuolumne.

The safety fair starts at 10 am at the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center on Bay Avenue. The interactive community event will bring together emergency responders, tribal and county services, and local nonprofit organizations for a day of safety education, and hands-on activities.

Organizers say that visitors can explore a medical helicopter, meet local firefighters and K-9 teams, participate in safety demonstrations, and connect with organizations that provide support throughout the region.

“Our goal is to make learning about safety approachable, engaging and useful for the whole family,” said Lee Ann Brown, Event Manager at Black Oak Casino Resort, who is leading the event alongside Jackie Potts, Manager of the Ma’u’ Hoye’to’ EMS Training Center. “Together, we want people to meet the first responders who serve our community, ask questions, and leave feeling more prepared. The Ma’u’ Hoye’to’ EMS Training Center plays an important role in bringing these agencies and organizations together, helping families discover the resources available right here at home.”

Nearby will also be a 10 am – 2 pm grand opening of a new bike park on a portion of the downtown West Side Memorial Park property. It is being put on by the Tuolumne Park and Recreation District along with various other community partners. There will be races, games, vendors, and bounce houses. Bike helmets will also be handed out to the kids.

Organizers are hoping that community members will attend both events.

There will also be a chance to tour the Tuolumne City Fire Station.