High School Football Reaches Midseason

Sonora, CA — Week six of the high school football season features several interesting games as teams battle for league titles.

The Sonora High Wildcats (3-2) will travel to face Ripon Christian (4-1). The game will air live at 7 pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Sonora is 1-0 in the Trans Valley League standings, and Ripon Christian is 0-1.

The Summerville Bears (1-3) will be at home taking on River Islands (4-1). Listen to the game at 7 pm on 93.5 KKBN. Summerville is 1-0 in the Mother Lode League, and River Islands is 0-1.

The Bret Harte Bullfrogs (2-2) have a home game against Linden (3-2). Listen live at 7 pm on Star 92.7. Tonight is the Mother Lode League opener for Bret Harte, while Linden is 1-0.

Calaveras High is on a bye week.

The three radio station streams are also available on the myMotherLode app.

Watch the Sonora and Summerville games on myMotherLode.tv.

Click here to find this week’s Wildcats Walkthrough and Bears Breakdown segments.