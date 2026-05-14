Remembering Fallen Peace Officers At Sonora Memorial

Sonora, CA — 12 peace officers lost their lives in the line of duty in California in 2025, and six officers have died in Tuolumne County’s history.

An annual peace officer memorial was held on Wednesday afternoon outside the Dambacher Detention Center in Sonora. Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez opened by expressing a “heartfelt gratitude” to those in attendance. Noting, “Each day we don the people’s uniform, we are building on a foundation of sacrifice of those who have gone before us.”

Other speakers included Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel, CHP Lt. Commander Randy Mattyshock, and a closing prayer was delivered by Chaplain Randy Ehle.

Officers who have died in the line of duty in Tuolumne County are below:

Deputy David Grant (TCSO – End of Watch – May 31, 2004)

Officer Wesley Johnson (CHP-End of Watch – April 15, 1969)

Investigator Paul R. Marks Sr. (TCSO – End of Watch – May 5, 1967)

Constable John Leary (Columbia Constable – End of Watch – May 1, 1902)

Officer Joel McDonald (Columbia PD – End of Watch – January 6, 1901)

Constable John Sheldon (Sonora PD – End of Watch – May 1, 1885)

Ehle added, “As you heard these names, you may have counted the years since a uniformed member of this community has passed away. Don’t let those years take you by surprise. In the words of the spouse of a former Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy, ‘Mayberry is a myth.’ Every day that you go out, you put your life on the line. There is no routine stop, there is no routine warrant service, there is no routine domestic violence response. Take care of yourself. Not just your body, but your mind and your spirit.”

The event also included a student performance of the national anthem, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps.

Click in the image box to view several photos.