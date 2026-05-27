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Mariposa Attempted Murder Suspect Caught

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By Tracey Petersen
Jonathan Mishael Bay's arrest—MCSO photo

Jonathan Mishael Bay's arrest—MCSO photo

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  • Jonathan Mishael Bay's arrest—MCSO photo
  • Jonathan Mishael Bay's arrest—MCSO photo
  • Jonathan Mishael Bay's arrest—MCSO photo

Mariposa, CA – The search is over for an attempted murder suspect accused of using a samurai-style sword as a weapon during a dispute.

On the run since Saturday night, May 23, 2026, 41-year-old Jonathan Mishael Bays was taken into custody early the next morning, Sunday (5/24/26), “during a coordinated law enforcement operation in which deputies and assisting officers saturated known homeless encampments in the area,” detailed sheriff’s officials. They also noted that additional updates will be released as the investigation continues.

During Saturday’s assault, as earlier reported here, investigators said that Bays had used the sword to attack the victim in the head, hand, wrist, and shoulder. Sheriff’s officials turned to the public for help in catching Bay, including releasing his description and photo. The exact location and how he was captured were not released.

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