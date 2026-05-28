Four Arrested As Burglary Is Thwarted In Wilseyville

Wilseyville, CA — A homeowner in the Wilseyville area of Calaveras County was out of the area, but spotted suspicious activity on his home surveillance camera.

It happened on Tuesday at around 5:45 am in the 4000 block of June Avenue. The property owner spotted several people exiting a vehicle and approaching the home. They were soon removing surveillance cameras and using bolt cutters to open the electrical panel to cut electricity to the home (and the surveillance system).

The sheriff’s office was quickly notified, and officials responded and took four people into custody. They are Caesare Avila, 44, of Sacramento; Salomon Barrera, 28, of Sacramento; Odalis Aralymunoz Gonzalez, 33, of Sacramento; and Lindsey Gwartney, 37, of Roseville.

Following an investigation, all four were arrested for burglary and conspiracy.

Deputies also located burglary tools, suspected methamphetamine, and metal knuckles in the possession of the subjects, resulting in additional charges. Each was transported to the Calaveras County Jail for booking.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office notes that detectives will continue to investigate the case by analyzing both physical and digital evidence and following up on any additional investigative leads.

Officials add that the case serves as a reminder of the value of residential surveillance systems in protecting property and assisting law enforcement during active investigations.