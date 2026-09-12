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Using AI To Help Catch Dangerous Drivers

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By Tracey Petersen
AI-generated picture of a Dodge pickup with black lettering and three orange cones released in a social media post—Courtesy ACSO

AI-generated picture of a Dodge pickup with black lettering and three orange cones released in a social media post—Courtesy ACSO

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Amador County, CA – A social media post using AI led to a motorist being ticketed in Amador County for unsafe driving.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office was recently alerted by a social media post regarding a reckless driver on Latrobe Road in a white Dodge pickup with black lettering and three orange cones. That person also added the AI-generated picture in the image box to the post.

Picture of the actual truck when it was pulled over—ACSO photo
Picture of the actual truck when it was pulled over—ACSO photo

About a week later, after seeing the post, sheriff’s officials say a patrol sergeant spotted a vehicle matching that description. They added, “The sergeant followed from a distance and observed the vehicle turn onto Latrobe Road, accelerate to a high rate of speed, and illegally pass another vehicle by crossing the double-yellow center line.” To the left is a photo of the truck taken by the sergeant’s dash cam after stopping it.

With sirens blaring and lights flashing, the sergeant pulled over the truck and cited the driver for unsafe driving that put other motorists at risk, according to sheriff’s officials. ACSO shared, “We appreciate the community members who help keep our roads safe by reporting dangerous and aggressive drivers!”

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