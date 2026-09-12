Free Feline Adoption: A Success, Renovations Close Shelter For A Week

Angels Camp, CA—The Calaveras Humane Society’s fee-free adoption event last weekend was a huge success, with potential pet parents lining up outside before the shelter doors even opened.

As we reported here earlier, the adoptions included spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccines, a microchip, a certificate for a free “well check” at participating veterinary hospitals, and a free starter bag of food. Shelter officials noted that before they opened, people gathered outside the shelter excited to find a new feline member for their family. The event was made possible by a grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA.

“In just a few short hours, according to shelter officials, 17 (that’s SEVENTEEN) fabulous felines found loving new homes—plus one dog who wasn’t part of the event but was pretty wonderful herself.” They added, “Thank you to everyone who came out for opening your homes and your hearts to so many of our animals.”

Additionally, the Calaveras Humane Society adoption center in Angels Camp is closed for a week for some administrative reorganization. Their doors are slated to reopen on Thursday, September 17. Shelter officials relayed, “Sorry for the short notice! We appreciate everyone’s understanding.”