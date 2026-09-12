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Grizzlies Overwhelm Bullfrogs

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By MML News Bureau
Bret Harte Bullfrogs

Bret Harte Bullfrogs

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Written by: Jeremy Hurtado

Angles Camp, CA—The Mariposa Grizzlies came into Dorroh Field on Friday night and overwhelmed the Bret Harte Bullfrogs, scoring three touchdowns in the first 4 minutes of the game en route to a 49-0 victory. The Grizzlies were helped out by 3 first-quarter turnovers by the Bullfrogs, which each time Mariposa turned into touchdowns, just moments later racing out to a 34-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

On defense, Bret Harte was led by Jack Brixey and Matthew Valentey, who both made several tackles for the Bullfrogs. Bret Harte falls to 2-1 on the season and will try to get back on the winning track next week as the Bullfrogs celebrate homecoming and play host to the El Camino Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.; if you can’t make it out to Dorroh Field, you can catch all the action live on Star 92.7 KZSQ, streaming on KZSQ.com and the myMotherLode app.

The Sonora Wildcats games air live on KVML 1450AM/102.7 FM, with Nick Stuart and Zeb Drivdahl. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Danny Scott and Noel Rathmel as your hosts for all the action, and the Bret Harte Bullfrogs will be on Star 92.7 FM with Jeremy Hurtado.

Live video and archives of football games will be on myMotherLode.tv; information about the season is on the High School Sports Page here, or download the myMotherLode app now for Android or Apple devices.

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