California July Jobless Rate Dips, While Mother Lode’s Increased

Sonora, CA – California’s jobless rate dipped in July, while the Mother Lode’s increased.

California’s unemployment rate dropped from 5.2 percent in June to 5.1 percent in July, as the state also lost 20,500 nonfarm payroll jobs, according to the latest Employment Development Department (EDD) data. This marks the lowest it’s been since Feb. 2024 and the second straight month of a decline in the unemployment rate.

Unfortunately, the Mother Lode did not follow the state’s lead. Tuolumne County’s unemployment rate went up from 5.2 percent in June to 5.4 percent in July. Calaveras County’s rate also increased from 5.9 percent in June to 6.1 percent in July.

Four of California’s 11 industry sectors added jobs in July, led by construction, which posted 2,900 jobs. Trade, Transportation, & Utilities also created 2,800 jobs. The largest job losses were in Professional & Business Services at 15,300.

The national unemployment number ticked down from 4.2% in June to 4.1% in July.