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Learning How To Create Sustainable Trail Designs

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By Tracey Petersen
Volunteers learning sustainable trail design—STF photo

Volunteers learning sustainable trail design—STF photo

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  • Volunteers learning sustainable trail design—STF photo
  • Volunteers learning sustainable trail design—STF photo
  • Volunteers learning sustainable trail design—STF photo
  • Volunteers learning sustainable trail design—STF photo
  • Tools used by volunteers learning sustainable trail design—STF photo
  • Volunteers learning sustainable trail design—STF photo
  • Volunteers learning sustainable trail design—STF photo
  • Volunteers learning sustainable trail design—STF photo
  • Volunteers learning sustainable trail design—STF photo
  • Finished trails—STF photo
  • Finished trails—STF photo

Calaveras County, CA – A three-day free Trail Care Workshop on the Stanislaus National Forest is being praised for the teamwork of the Calaveras Ranger District and the Arnold Rim Trail Association.

Earlier this month, the two groups hosted and funded a workshop, with instructors from IMBA Trail Solutions, who trained twelve volunteers from the Ebbetts Pass corridor and four Forest Service staff in sustainable trail design, erosion control, crew leadership, ARTA-led safety, Forest Service compliance, and workday planning. Volunteers and Forest Service staff spent three days working and building trail side by side, strengthening existing partnerships between ARTA and the forest while developing new crew leaders.

Park officials noted, “Their work satisfied a core requirement toward full Volunteer Trail Crew Leader certification.”

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