Dr. Comazzi Sentenced In Vehicular Manslaughter Case

Fresno, CA — Dr. James Comazzi has been sentenced in the hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter case that killed 26-year-old nurse Juliana Ramos.

Dr. Comazzi was in court for sentencing Wednesday, June 10, 2026. His plea, on March 23rd at Fresno County Superior Court, was to no contest for one count of hit-and-run resulting in permanent injury or death and vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.

The court sentenced him to two years formal probation and eight months in Fresno County jail.

Central Sierra Broadcasting reached out to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Taylor Long who also confirms, “He was given four days of time credits, two for actual and two for good time, work time.”

The high-profile case against the longtime cardiologist of Tuolumne County began in 2021.

The crime occurred in Fresno County, when Ramos, a nurse, pulled her vehicle over on Highway 99 to assist a victim of a traffic accident. She was struck and killed by a vehicle passing through the area. After a multi-month investigation, and an anonymous tip to Valley Crime Stoppers, Dr. Comazzi surrendered himself at the Fresno CHP office as the alleged suspect in October of 2021 as detailed here.

Dr. Comazzi, who is now 72, first entered a plea of not guilty to the charges in December of 2021 as reported here.