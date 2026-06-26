Senator Alvarado-Gil Urges Board To Rescind Parole Of Child Molester

Placer County, CA -- Mother Lode Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil is urging the state’s Board of Parole to rescind its preliminary grant of parole for Gregory Vogelsang. Now 57, he was sentenced to over 350 years in prison in the 1990s for nearly 30 counts of kidnapping and sex crimes against six boys ages 5 to 11 in the greater Sacramento area. However, he was granted elderly parole in November of 2025 after serving 27 years. Whether it actually happens will be determined at a parole board hearing today at 10:30 am. “These commissioners have repeatedly chosen leniency over public safety,” said Senator Alvarado-Gil. “No family should live in fear that a serial child molester could be released into their neighborhood. Public safety is not optional. I urge the Board to rescind Mr. Vogelsang’s parole grant.” Alvarado-Gil argues that prison evaluations have shown that Vogelsang poses a greater risk to the public than 80% of other sexual offenders. She notes that as recently as 2020, he admitted to remaining sexually attracted to young boys between the ages of 5-11. The board previously denied his release in 2022 and 2024. She concludes, “Parents in District 4 and across California have a fundamental right to feel safe. The Board must place victims and community protection first by reversing this decision.”

Placer County, CA — Mother Lode Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil is urging the state’s Board of Parole to rescind its preliminary grant of parole for Gregory Vogelsang.

Now 57, he was sentenced to over 350 years in prison in the 1990s for around 30 counts of kidnapping and sex crimes against six boys ages 5 to 11 in the greater Sacramento area. He was granted elderly parole in November of 2025 after serving 27 years. Whether it actually happens will be determined at a parole board hearing today at 10:30 am.

“These commissioners have repeatedly chosen leniency over public safety,” said Senator Alvarado-Gil. “No family should live in fear that a serial child molester could be released into their neighborhood. Public safety is not optional. I urge the Board to rescind Mr. Vogelsang’s parole grant.”

Alvarado-Gil argues that prison evaluations have shown that Vogelsang poses a greater risk to the public than 80% of other sexual offenders. She notes that as recently as 2020, he admitted to remaining sexually attracted to young boys between the ages of 5 and 11. The board previously denied his release in 2022 and 2024.

She concludes, “Parents in District 4 and across California have a fundamental right to feel safe. The Board must place victims and community protection first by reversing this decision.”