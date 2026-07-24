Making Sure Pets Are Safe Around Waterways

Angels Camp, CA – The Calaveras Humane Society (CHS) wants to keep pets safe while exploring the many waterways in the Mother Lode, so it is offering free life-saving equipment on a first-come, first-served basis, and supplies are limited.

“Water safety matters for your pets in our rivers and lakes!” remind CHS officials.

Four-legged family members need to stay safe on the water, just like humans. For those who might not be able to afford or know where to get a vest for pets, CHS can help. They have three brand-new dog life vests available for free and on a first-come, first-served basis. All are size XL for dogs weighing 75-100 pounds. The vest cannot be put on hold. Just stop by the CHS Angels Camp center off Highway 49, open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 to 5, to pick one up.

Owners can find various life jackets made specifically for dogs and even a few other types of pets at marine supply stores and pet shops. Below, find Cal OES guidelines and rules for pet water safety.

Key Guidelines for Pet Flotation Devices

Fit and Comfort: Choose a vest that matches your pet’s weight and size, allowing full range of motion without slipping off.

Rescue Handle: Look for a durable top handle to easily pull your pet out of the water in an emergency.

High Visibility: Select bright colors (like yellow, orange, or red) and reflective strips so your pet is easy to spot.

Gradual Introduction: Introduce your pet to the water slowly while they wear the vest in a calm, shallow area.

General Water Safety Rules