Evacuation Orders Issued In Fields Fire

Snelling, CA—Evacuation orders have been issued this afternoon for the Fields Fire burning near Snelling in Merced County as local ground and air resources continue to battle the over-thousand-acre blaze.

Those orders are for the 5800 block of Merced Falls Road to the county line, as shown in the map in the image box. The roadway is closed in that area as well. As we reported here this morning, all earlier evacuation warnings were lifted by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire remains 1,100 acres and 40 percent contained. The flames ignited yesterday afternoon (7/23/26) along La Grange Road/Hwy 59 and Fields Road. A total of 131 fire personnel continue to work the blaze, including 26 engines, 3 helicopters, and 2 dozers. Crews will continue working on building fire lines and gaining containment throughout the night. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.