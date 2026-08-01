Update: Dove Fire Nears Full Containment

Update at 7:30 a.m.: The Dove Fire nears completion, with containment at 93 percent this morning, and the acreage holding at 226.

There are a total of 200 personnel on the scene with resources including:

Engines: 17

Water Tenders: 2

Dozers: 1

Hand Crews: 4

Original post at 6:41 a.m.: Sonora, CA—The Dove Fire is nearing containment at 93 percent and remains 226 acres.

CAL FIRE reported yesterday that 14 structures were damaged or destroyed, with the breakdown and a map on mml.com. They report, “The containment line is growing closer to completion, and firefighters are moving closer to completing mop-up as well. Suppression repair is progressing well. Some resources have been released; the remaining firefighters working are from the local area.”

The only evacuation warning is still Southgate Drive, at the TUD gate near the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.