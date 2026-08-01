Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
84.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Update: Dove Fire Nears Full Containment

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
Dove Fire between Sonora and Jamestown - CAL Fire Image

Dove Fire between Sonora and Jamestown - CAL Fire Image

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 7:30 a.m.: The Dove Fire nears completion, with containment at 93 percent this morning, and the acreage holding at 226.

There are a total of 200 personnel on the scene with resources including:

  • Engines: 17
  • Water Tenders: 2
  • Dozers: 1
  • Hand Crews: 4

Original post at 6:41 a.m.: Sonora, CA—The Dove Fire is nearing containment at 93 percent and remains 226 acres.

CAL FIRE reported yesterday that 14 structures were damaged or destroyed, with the breakdown and a map on mml.com. They report, “The containment line is growing closer to completion, and firefighters are moving closer to completing mop-up as well. Suppression repair is progressing well. Some resources have been released; the remaining firefighters working are from the local area.”

The only evacuation warning is still Southgate Drive, at the TUD gate near the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.