New Scam Uses Invoices To Trick Victims

Amador County, CA – Scammers are now using fake invoices from government commissions to try to trick victims into sending them money.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a scam alert relaying that the scammers are using fake Amador County Planning Commission invoices. Here is how the scam works, according to sheriff’s officials: “An unknown individual creates fraudulent email accounts using the names of Amador County departments and employees to send fake invoices to residents. These emails appear to target individuals who have recently had projects considered by the Amador County Planning Commission.”

This is a scam, as the Amador County Planning Department does not send invoices by email demanding money to be wired. Sheriff’s officials noted, “Official business of this nature is conducted in person at the Planning Department office or through their website.”

Authorities advise that if you receive an email demanding payment and questioning its authenticity, you should not react or make any payments. Instead, contact the Amador County Sheriff’s Office for help determining its legitimacy.

The sheriff’s office says to “share this information to help protect others from this scam.”