The Mother Lode Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, from 10 AM this morning until 10 PM tonight. Meanwhile the Heat Advisory currently in effect for the Mariposa County foothills and the central San Joaquin Valley, has been extended until 8 PM Wednesday.

Afternoon high temperatures of 102 to 108 degrees are expected.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s in some valley locations to the lower 80s in some of the higher foothills.

Such hot temperatures and limited overnight relief may cause heat illnesses, especially in those more sensitive to heat.

The Heat Risk will range from Moderate to possibly Major.

During the Heat Advisory, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.