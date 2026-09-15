Jeffries: The Affordability Crisis Is Not A Hoax

On Monday, House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke at a press conference.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“The affordability crisis in the United States of America is not a hoax. It’s very real. Life is far too expensive in the United States of America. Millions of people are working hard and playing by the rules, but they can’t thrive and can barely survive. That’s why House Democrats are continuing to work hard and fight for an affordable America so we can lower the high cost of living and ensure that everyday Americans can live a good life, an affordable life and a comfortable life.

The Epstein scandal—that’s not a hoax. And the Epstein survivors deserve accountability and transparency, and that’s why House Democrats are continuing to push back aggressively against the Department of Justice’s ongoing cover-up of the Epstein files. The explosive growth of artificial intelligence and the challenges that are therein presented—that’s not a hoax. It’s very real, despite what Donald Trump has to say about that issue as well, and it requires decisive congressional action immediately in a manner consistent with what some of the leading AI voices in the country are now saying needs to happen as it relates to slowing things down to protect the health, the safety and the well-being of the American people.

There are 50 days until the American people will have an ability to move things in this country in a different direction. We have a president right now uninterested in solving the challenges confronting the American people. Instead, he continues to publicly and brazenly make the unhinged observation that these challenges, including the affordability crisis and the safety concerns related to artificial intelligence, are hoaxes. They are not. They are very real issues. Republicans should stop burying their heads in the sand. Democrats will never make that mistake.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.