Diesel Prices Eclipse Record In CA, Gas now Averages Over $6 Per Gallon

Sonora, CA — AAA reports that the average price of a gallon of diesel fuel is $8.21 per gallon in California.

It has continued to rise after eclipsing a record yesterday of $8.14 per gallon. The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in California is now $6.01 per gallon. That is below the record of $6.44 set in 2022.

A week ago, diesel prices were averaging $7.82 per gallon in the state; a month ago, it was $6.93, and a year ago it was $5.15.

Regular unleaded was $5.86 a week ago, $5.57 a month ago, and $4.65 a year ago.

Prices spiked nationwide early this week due to international conflicts. Riyadh closed its east-west pipeline over the weekend, which was going to be a workaround if the Strait of Hormuz stayed closed.

California prices are typically the highest in the country. The state has stricter environmental standards and higher taxes and fees, and the West Coast fuel stockpiles have also recently dropped to their lowest seasonal level in many years, making supplies tight.

The national average for diesel is around $6.23 per gallon, and the average for regular unleaded gasoline is $4.33, according to AAA.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows that regular unleaded is selling between $5.49 and $5.99 in Tuolumne County and $5.59 to $6.15 in Calaveras County.